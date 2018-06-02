Eat & Greet on the Street w/King Solomon & De La Buena (2pm)

The Village of Brown Deer is staging its 5th annual community festival on Saturday, June 2 from 2-10 p.m. This free event includes live music from King Solomon and De La Buena, performance from Timbukale Traditional Music & Dance Group from Ghana as well as food/beverages for sale from Brown Deer restaurants and pubs, including Poco Loco Cantina, Zi’s Pub & Eatery, Larry’s Market, Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar, and Kurt Schulz' Delicatessen. An artisan marketplace, obstacle course, and speleo caves rounds out the family-friendly festivities.