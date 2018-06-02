Eat & Greet on the Street w/King Solomon & De La Buena (2pm)
Original Brown Deer Village Deerwood Drive, just south of Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin 53223
The Village of Brown Deer is staging its 5th annual community festival on Saturday, June 2 from 2-10 p.m. This free event includes live music from King Solomon and De La Buena, performance from Timbukale Traditional Music & Dance Group from Ghana as well as food/beverages for sale from Brown Deer restaurants and pubs, including Poco Loco Cantina, Zi’s Pub & Eatery, Larry’s Market, Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar, and Kurt Schulz' Delicatessen. An artisan marketplace, obstacle course, and speleo caves rounds out the family-friendly festivities.