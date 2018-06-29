I'LL EAT YOU LAST: A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS - WI Premiere with Untitled Productions & Theater RED

Theater RED teams with Untitled Productions for I’ll Eat You Last

Barbra Streisand’s agent dishes all things Hollywood at The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

For the opening of their 2018 season, Theater RED joins with Untitled Productions for their inaugural production, another Milwaukee premiere. Written by John Logan, directed by Untitled Productions’ Eric Welch (of K’Eric’ters fame) and starring Theater RED Co-Founder Marcee Doherty-Elst, “I’ll Eat You Last” marks the beginning of a sixth season for Theater RED, following smash hit collaborations, “Bonny Anne Bonny” with Wisconsin Lutheran College, and “A Chorus Line” with Cardinal Stritch University’s Arts @ Stritch Program and Milwaukee Opera Theatre.

“I’ll Eat You Last” invites audiences to a private suite in the early 1980s where original Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers waits to receive a fateful call from Barbra Streisand, her biggest client and most devoted friend. As she lounges in her famous caftan, indulging in illicit intoxicants and explicit gossip, the world begins to crumble around her. With the toppling of her once-mighty celebrity empire as the Streisand linchpin is removed, so too crumbles the seemingly invincible vision of Old Hollywood.

The limited run of I’ll Eat You Last will last three nights: Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 1st, 2018 at 3:00pm. All performances will take place at The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, located at 310 E. Chicago St. Milwaukee, WI. The hotel offers refreshments before, during, and after the show. There will be no intermission. Running time is around 75 minutes. Tickets are $20 and available at www.theaterred.com with special ticket packages also available online.

About Theater RED: Founded in 2013 by local actors Christopher Elst and Marcee Doherty-Elst, Theater RED is a registered LLC that produces theatre in southeastern Wisconsin. Each production addresses three founding tenets: substantial roles for women, growth in craft for artists, and new works by promising playwrights. www.theaterred.com

About Untitled Productions: A new theatrical production company, Untitled Productions focuses on bringing rare, mostly unseen, and glamorous work to the already booming Milwaukee theatre scene. Untitled Productions focuses on bringing to Milwaukee both brand new works and musical classics revived for contemporary audiences.