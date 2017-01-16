Eclipse Across America

Event time: 7-8:30pm

Preview the first eclipse to sweep across America in 99 years with Bob Bonadurer, Director of the Milwaukee Public Museum's Soref Planetarium. See stunning video of the alignment of the Sun, Moon and Earth and receive an eclipse map that will providing safe viewing tips and best locations. The Museum's August 2017 eclipse trip will also be presented. Bonadurer is a fortunate viewer of four total solar eclipses and he will inspire you to witness "totality!"

Date and Time

Thursday, February 9th 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For adults | $5 (Nonmembers: $10)

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11658&view=event