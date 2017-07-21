Eco-Dyed Journal

Event time: 1pm - 3:30pm

Eco-printing (eco-dying) is a process using natural dying. Plant material is transferred to fabric using a process that involves only naturally occurring elements. No dyes or paints are utilized in this printing process. Please note: this is NOT the botanical transfer technique. In this class students will learn the eco-printing process and how to transfer plant materials onto a piece of silk, which will be used as a journal cover. Provided supplies include plant matter, silk material and a journal blank. Instructor: Sherri Wistrom Fee: $45. Supply Fee paid to the instructor on the day of class $18

