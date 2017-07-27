Eighth Annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books

Event time: Nov. 3-4.

It’s time to save the dates for the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books to be held on the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha campus November 3 and 4. The Festival of Books, organized by the UW-Waukesha Foundation, is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity and conversation.

In addition to announcing this year’s Festival of Books dates, Co-event chairman Drew Blanchard, a University of Wisconsin-Waukesha faculty member, and returning co-chair Duane Stein, revealed this year’s event theme and keynote speaker.

Stein said this year’s keynote speaker is internationally best-selling author Nickolas Butler whose second novel titled “The Hearts of Men” debuted in March.

“We are really excited to have an author of Nickolas’s caliber speaking on Friday of the festival,” Stein said. “He has a long list of literary awards and Wisconsin roots.” Nickolas was raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and he was educated at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“The program committee selected the theme of reflections for this year’s Festival of Books,” said Blanchard. “It’s about reflecting on the past to move forward, and how reflecting can help you grow and expand your vision.”

The theme also runs through the 2017 Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books Century Fence Middle & High School Student Essay Contest, which is open to all middle school and high school students in Waukesha County. To be eligible for the cash prizes up to $250, students must submit an original essay based on the reflections theme by the October 2 deadline.

Partners committed to date include: All Writers’ Workplace & Workshop, Books & Company, Century Fence Company, Country Springs Hotel, Friends of Waukesha Public Library, Greater Waukesha Literacy, Holiday Inn-Delafield, Literacy For All, Olive Garden-Brookfield, Taco Amigo, TGI Fridays-Brookfield, UW-Waukesha Lecture & Fine Arts Committee, UW-Waukesha Theatre Department, Waukesha Community Foundation/Mihi Cura Futuri Fund, Waukesha Reads!, We Energies, Wisconsin Compact, Wisconsin Public Radio, Waukesha State Bank, and Z2.

A Writer’s Marketplace is also available for authors and organizations to promote their work for a small fee. Volunteers are needed for the event.

Visit sewibookfest.com or email sewibookfest@uwc.edu with questions, inquiries or information about the essay contest or volunteering.