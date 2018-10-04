Eleanor Friedberger w/Pill and Greatest Lakes

First known as half of the kaleidoscopic brother-sister duo, The Fire Furnaces, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Friedberger has established herself as a witty and sensitive solo artist.

On her new album, Rebound, she has created a subtle world that is a little fizzier, a little synthier- more cinematic, more meditative- than her previous three albums. In the wake of 2016’s jarring political shift, Friedberger felt a need to be even more self-reliant, right down to the album artwork, in which she painted a backdrop and styled herself.