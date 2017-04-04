Electric Six w/Residual Kid & IfIHadAHiFi

Event time: 9pm

With a little help from a red-hot Jack White, Electric Six scored one of 2003’s most memorable singles with “Danger! High Voltage,” a timely slab of infectious dance-rock. The Detroit group wasn’t able to parlay the excitement around that song into lasting mainstream success, but they’ve maintained a loyal fan base through rigorous touring and a steady output of reliably fun (if less than groundbreaking) albums, which have doubled down on the group’s manic, four-on-the-floor grooves while also exploring darker, more rock-based territory. Their latest record, last year’s Fresh Blood for Tired Vampyres , frequently nods to the digital sounds of ’80s pop and synth-rock.