Elephant Revival

Google Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Elephant Revival

Thursday, April 6

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Elephant Revival is a unique quintet of multi-instrumentalists blending elements of gypsy, Celtic, Americana, and folk. Brought together by a unified sense of purpose, Elephant Revival communicates the importance of harmony among all living things and uses music to unite us in ways that no other medium can.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Elephant Revival - 2017-04-06 00:00:00