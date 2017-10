×

Tonic Tavern in Bay View is welcoming Milwaukee native Eliza Hanson to Tonic as she releases her debut EP “Any Day Now” — a collection of introspective songs rooted in folk, indie, and country. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/4jF0MYoBueec3GuTHKtVrc





Joining Eliza will be Milwaukee’s own priestess and vocal powerhouse, SIREN. Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/sirenmke





Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. $5 cover.