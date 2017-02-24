Elizabeth Cook w/Chicago Farmer

Event time: 8pm

Elizabeth Cook

Special Solo Performance

plus special guest Chicago Farmer

Tuesday, March 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Bold and brilliant, country outlaw singer-songwriter returns to The back Room with an eclectic mix of old-school country, honky-tonk, gospel and rockabilly." “As if she’s emerged from a dark night of the soul and felt the need to push against the limits of her expression.” – NPR Fans of Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, John Prine, Neko Case, Head & The Heart and Sturgill Simpson will love discovering Elizabeth Cook for just $15 bucks at The Back Room.