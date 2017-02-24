Elizabeth Cook w/Chicago Farmer
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Elizabeth Cook
Special Solo Performance
plus special guest Chicago Farmer
Tuesday, March 21
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Bold and brilliant, country outlaw singer-songwriter returns to The back Room with an eclectic mix of old-school country, honky-tonk, gospel and rockabilly." “As if she’s emerged from a dark night of the soul and felt the need to push against the limits of her expression.” – NPR Fans of Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, John Prine, Neko Case, Head & The Heart and Sturgill Simpson will love discovering Elizabeth Cook for just $15 bucks at The Back Room.