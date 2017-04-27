The Elm Grove School for Lifelong Learning Opens June 19

Event time: Student registration opens on June 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th

The Elm Grove School for Lifelong Learning Opens June 19th 2017!

The brainchild of Carolyn Korona, the EGS4LL will provide intellectual and social stimulation for seniors living in Elm Grove and surrounding neighborhoods. The school is affiliated with the Grove’s Community United Methodist Church, and is open to all above 50 years old. For a nominal fee of $5 per hour or less, students may choose from course offerings spanning a wide spectrum of subjects, from English literature and history to legal solutions, and even computer basics. The school seeks to fill the gap in enrichment course availability during summer and early fall by operating from June 19th to November 17th 2017. In May 2017, course catalogs will be available at the CUMC, and at neighborhood libraries and churches. Student registration opens on June 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th at the CUMC. Please visit http://www.egs4ll.org/ for the latest updates.