his neighborhood event will take place on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. The market will be held on the corner of Elm Grove Street and Watertown Plank Road in Ray’s Auto Body Shop parking lot.

The Elm Grove Village Market Night is an ideal way to bring exposure to local businesses and restaurants, as well as offering a place for the community to come together and socialize. We are now looking for volunteers and vendors, both of fresh produce and arts/crafts.

If you, or someone you know, are interested in volunteering or would like to reserve a space for your business, please contact Beth Sadowski at Get It Together Clothing Boutique/The Wild Side Salon at 262-784-9453 or wildsidesalonspa@gmail.com.