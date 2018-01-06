Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves
Clifford's Supper Club 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
This is the only way to Elvis’ Birthday with award winning Tribute Artists, JESSE ARON, CHAD GATES, ELVIS JOHN, and PERRY GROVES. Relive the King’s famous eras of his career as the performers bring him back to life with the songs, moves and outfits, along with the orchestral sounds of the backing tracks that are exact duplicates of the well-known TCB Band!
Tickets are $20-General Table or $30-Front Table and are available at Cllifford’s 414-425-6226 or via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow. com
