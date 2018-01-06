Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves

to Google Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00

Clifford's Supper Club 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

This is the only way to Elvis’ Birthday with award winning Tribute Artists, JESSE ARON, CHAD GATES, ELVIS JOHN, and PERRY GROVES. Relive the King’s famous eras of his career as the performers bring him back to life with the songs, moves and outfits, along with the orchestral sounds of the backing tracks that are exact duplicates of the well-known TCB Band!

Tickets are $20-General Table or $30-Front Table and are available at Cllifford’s 414-425-6226 or via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow. com

Info
Clifford's Supper Club 10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
414-327-6244
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Birthday Blast w/Jessee Aron, Chad Gates, Elvis John & Perry Groves - 2018-01-06 19:00:00