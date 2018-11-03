Enchantment In Concert

Join us as we celebrate the career of Iconic Disc Jockey, Ernie G, currently of WNOV radio. Ernie has entertained us for 41 years on Milwaukee Radio keeping "Old School" music alive. Reminding us of a simpler time in our city when you knew your neighbors and everyone treated each other like family. National recording artist "Enchantment" will perform favorites like "Gloria", "Silly Love Song", "Sunshine" and more. Also performing will be Milwaukee's own the original "Tempters" and "The Reconstruction Band" Special tribute from "The Jazzy Jewels" Tickets can be purchased from www.eventbrite.com (Enchantment) Both Torrence's House of Threads, Nikkavonni's and Terri Lynn's Express!