Environmental and Social Justice Film Series: The Water Front
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
The documentary The Waterfront follows the heated struggle between residents, water workers and corporate managers in Highland Park, Michigan and spotlights what many of us take for granted – the right to affordable water. The film will be followed by discussions on social justice issues, awareness and using film as a catalyst for change, facilitated by Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead of the Milwaukee Water Commons. The event is free.
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Activist, Film, Youth/Teens