Envision 2018: AI and Customer Experience

EDCi will host Envision 2018 on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The free one-day conference will explore how artificial intelligence is changing the customer experience and will be held at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The conference is open to the public with limited seating. The keynote speaker, Oliver Buechse, is the founder of My Strategy Source and co-founder of Advancing AI Wisconsin and has analyzed disruptive technology since 2016. Visit http://www.edci.com/events/envision2018/ to learn more.