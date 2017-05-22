Epicurean Evening | Milwaukee

Event time: 5:30pm-9:30pm

Clean Wisconsin, the state’s oldest and largest environmental nonprofit, is bringing its annual celebration of Wisconsin’s healthy environment back to the shores of Lake Michigan.

For 47 years, Clean Wisconsin has worked to protect the state’s clean water and clean air, and on June 8th the organization will host its 2nd annual Epicurean Evening fundraising gala at Discovery World.

James Beard Award-winning chef Adam Siegel, Executive Chef of The Bartolotta Restaurants, joins fellow James Beard Award-winner Justin Aprahamian, Executive Chef and owner of Sanford; and Peter Sandroni, Executive Chef and owner of La Merenda and Engine Company No. 3 for this can’t-miss culinary event.

The event kicks off with a cocktail hour featuring specialty drinks crafted by local mixologists. A wine pull and a live auction are also on tap for the evening. All proceeds support Clean Wisconsin’s statewide work to preserve and protect Wisconsin’s clean air, clean water, and natural heritage.

Price: Tickets are $150 each, or $1,200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, or to learn more about the event, chefs, and sponsors, visit http://bit.ly/EpicureanEveningMKE