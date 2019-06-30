Epilepsy Families Brainstorm 5k Run/3k Walk
Veteran's Park (Lakefront) 1010 Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This is our 19th annual walk/ run. The proceeds are used to assist families with members who have epilepsy. We are very excited to be sponsored by Jeremy Jeffress (JJ) of the Brewers. JJ's Food truck will be there to feed the walkers and runners. In addition to the race/ run, there will also be a kids fun run with fun games and prizes.
