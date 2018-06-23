Erin Rae has thrown down a direct challenge to the stereotype of what a Southern singer should be. Both musically and lyrically, she strikes a fiercely independent chord, proudly releasing a deeply personal record that reflects her own experience and upbringing in Tennessee. Her genre-fusing mix of traditional folk and indie-rock has landed her collaborations with artists like Margo Price and Andrew Combs, as well as critical acclaim from some of the world’s top music media, including Rolling Stone, NPR, and the BBC.

Rae’s new album, ‘Putting On Airs’ was recorded at The Refuge, a historic former Franciscan monastery-turned-creative space on Wisconsins’ Fox river, and will be out June 8th on Single Lock Records.