Euchre Tournament ("The Due Season Cometh!!!")

Hello Euchre Players!

**Email euchreistleague@gmail.com to reserve your spot.**

Our group (The Euchre-ist League) is hosting a progressive style Euchre tournament at 42 Ale House on November 10th, starting at 2:30pm. The tournament will consist of 8 rounds, and each round will be limited to 8 hands (or 10 points). Further explanation of our progressive format is available on our event page.

The tournament is open to any player who understands the game and is looking for a group that continually hosts events on a regular basis. There will be an entry fee and prizes for the top 4 players. Payouts will be dependent on player turnout, and the event will have a maximum of 32 players.

If you or anyone you know is interested, please contact us for information. Again, email us sooner than later as this event will be limited to 32!