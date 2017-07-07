Event time: 8pm

×

presents

An Evening with

Dawes

Tuesday, August 1

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

California-based roots rock band Dawes has always bridged generations and genres, writing music you feel you already know, with a familiarity and a resonance that seemed to echo from earlier times in rock's great canon. Dawes returns to the Pabst to share songs from their latest album We're All Gonna Die, along with fan favorites.

Original presents An Evening with Dawes Tuesday, August 1 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM The Pabst Theater California-based roots rock band Dawes has always bridged generations and genres, writing music you feel you already know, with a familiarity and a resonance that seemed to echo from earlier times in rock's great canon. Dawes returns to the Pabst to share songs from their latest album We're All Gonna Die, along with fan favorites.