An Evening of Enchantment

Pamela Bliss is blessed with a rare and unique ability to sense, "see" and translate direct messages from higher forms of guidance to help individuals profoundly shift and heal their lives. Pamela lovingly conveys these messages from Spirit to willing audience participants, ultimately touching the hearts and souls of all who are present.

"My intention is to assist each individual to align with their soul’s highest purpose. I act as a conduit to bring forth truth, clarity, inspiration, direction and understanding. There is no judgement of the information brought forth as my work is that of a translator and messenger. I attune myself to higher realms through which my vibration is elevated to an exceptionally high rate, allowing access to Universal Truth. Spirit always offers that which will best serve you on the journey of your life’s path. I am truly honored to work in this way.”

For over a decade, Pamela has served individuals and audiences as a bridge between the earth plane and the Spirit realm. Known for her down-to-earth style and astonishing accuracy, her wide-spread appeal and healing message has lead to appearances throughout the US.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pamelabliss.com

$33 in advance; $44 day of event.

Call to register or visit us online for more info