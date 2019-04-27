An Evening With Zosia Holden

to Google Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00

St. Boniface Episcopal Church 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092

This Saturday, St. Boniface will host an intimate performance by local singer/songwriter Zosia Holden. Ms. Holden is a gifted pianist and vocalist, and she be lighting up the night with powerful performances of songs that are original, raw, captivating and brutally honest. This will be a night you won't want to miss!

Free admission, but donations welcome

All Ages!

Reception to follow

Info

St. Boniface Episcopal Church 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Concerts
4147081316
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening With Zosia Holden - 2019-04-27 18:30:00