An Evening With Zosia Holden
St. Boniface Episcopal Church 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
This Saturday, St. Boniface will host an intimate performance by local singer/songwriter Zosia Holden. Ms. Holden is a gifted pianist and vocalist, and she be lighting up the night with powerful performances of songs that are original, raw, captivating and brutally honest. This will be a night you won't want to miss!
Free admission, but donations welcome
All Ages!
Reception to follow
Info
St. Boniface Episcopal Church 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Concerts