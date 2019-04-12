Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Every Brilliant Thing

April 12 – 28, 2019, By Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Directed by Terrence J. Nolen, Stiemke Studio, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. A powerful new play featuring Scott Greer from Of Mice and Men. A young boy tries to ease his mother’s depression with a list of everything worth living for: “Ice Cream,” “Star Trek,” “Surprises,” “Rollercoasters.” As the list grows, he learns the deep significance it has on his own life over three decades. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and a reminder that hope is never truly lost.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.