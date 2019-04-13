Ex Fabula StorySlam: Tell Your Family History (5pm)
Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum 2620 W. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Every family has a Family History story! Ex Fabula and
Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum are pleased to present this program of true,
personal stories from community members. This noncompetitive curated StorySlam will take
place at WBHSM located in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood; doors open at 5pm, event goes
to 7pm.
The community members telling stories onstage were selected in advance; they are currently
working with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches to prepare new stories on the theme of Family
History. “This workshop proved again how so many of us have stories within our family and the
workshop process helps us tell those stories better.” Says Rochelle Fritsch, Storytelling Coach,
Ex Fabula. “As facilitator, the big kick for me is hearing stories and walking away with
knowledge I didn’t have coming in the door- that’s exactly what happened at the Telling Your
Family Story Workshop.”
Throughout the evening, attendees will hear true, personal stories that explore the full range of
human emotions and experiences. The community members telling stories onstage were
selected in advance; they are currently working with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches to prepare
new stories on the theme of Family History. Audience members can also participate by
submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then
read onstage by the emcee.
This event is part of the Equity and Inclusion/Capacity Building project, which is funded by
Aurora Health Care Foundation, the Brico Fund, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Herb Kohl
Philanthropies, the Brewers Community Foundation, the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from
the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, We Energies Foundation and
Kohl’s Cares. Thanks to these sponsors this event is free to the public; to reserve your spot
please register at exfabula.org/familystories.
Story. Stage. You. These three elements bring Milwaukeeans together at StorySlam: Family
History- to listen, to learn, and to find common ground. Join Ex Fabula and WBHSM to discover
how unique each person’s Family History is. Contact Nicole Acosta to learn more about this
wonderful community event.
Space is limited. Reserve at: www.exfabula.org/family history