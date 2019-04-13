Ex Fabula StorySlam: Tell Your Family History (5pm)

Every family has a Family History story! Ex Fabula and

Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum are pleased to present this program of true,

personal stories from community members. This noncompetitive curated StorySlam will take

place at WBHSM located in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood; doors open at 5pm, event goes

to 7pm.

The community members telling stories onstage were selected in advance; they are currently

working with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches to prepare new stories on the theme of Family

History. “This workshop proved again how so many of us have stories within our family and the

workshop process helps us tell those stories better.” Says Rochelle Fritsch, Storytelling Coach,

Ex Fabula. “As facilitator, the big kick for me is hearing stories and walking away with

knowledge I didn’t have coming in the door- that’s exactly what happened at the Telling Your

Family Story Workshop.”

Throughout the evening, attendees will hear true, personal stories that explore the full range of

human emotions and experiences. The community members telling stories onstage were

selected in advance; they are currently working with Ex Fabula storytelling coaches to prepare

new stories on the theme of Family History. Audience members can also participate by

submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then

read onstage by the emcee.

This event is part of the Equity and Inclusion/Capacity Building project, which is funded by

Aurora Health Care Foundation, the Brico Fund, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Herb Kohl

Philanthropies, the Brewers Community Foundation, the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from

the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, We Energies Foundation and

Kohl’s Cares. Thanks to these sponsors this event is free to the public; to reserve your spot

please register at exfabula.org/familystories.

Story. Stage. You. These three elements bring Milwaukeeans together at StorySlam: Family

History- to listen, to learn, and to find common ground. Join Ex Fabula and WBHSM to discover

how unique each person’s Family History is. Contact Nicole Acosta to learn more about this

wonderful community event.

Space is limited. Reserve at: www.exfabula.org/family history