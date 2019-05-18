Ex Fabula All-Stars: "Forgiveness"

Ex Fabula’s annual ALL STARS event features community members who were voted “Audience Favorites” at regular season StorySlams; they’ll be returning to the stage to share new, 10-minute stories on the evening’s theme, FORGIVENESS. Audience members can also participate in the storytelling by submitting UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee. Then, at the end of the night, the audience votes and crowns a Season 10 Audience Favorite.