Ex Fabula StorySlam: Fear

Ex Fabula’s StorySlam series brings everyday people together to tell true stories around a common theme. Audience participation is brought to a new level by giving a few lucky viewers a chance at taking the stage to share their life experiences with the crowd. This spring’s StorySlam themes include: Damaged Goods, Fear, What’s in a Name?, Deal Breaker and Forgiveness. The events are held at well-known Milwaukee destinations such as Lakefront Brewery and Turner Hall Ballroom. StorySlams also occur on Tuesday, March 26, Wednesday, April 17, and Saturday, May 18. (Rob Hullum)