Ex Fabula StorySlam: Fear

Times Cinema 5906 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Ex Fabula’s StorySlam series brings everyday people together to tell true stories around a common theme. Audience participation is brought to a new level by giving a few lucky viewers a chance at taking the stage to share their life experiences with the crowd. This spring’s StorySlam themes include: Damaged Goods, Fear, What’s in a Name?, Deal Breaker and Forgiveness. The events are held at well-known Milwaukee destinations such as Lakefront Brewery and Turner Hall Ballroom. StorySlams also occur on Tuesday, March 26, Wednesday, April 17, and Saturday, May 18. (Rob Hullum)

Times Cinema 5906 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
