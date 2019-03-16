Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshop

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Everyone has a story to tell, and we want to help you share yours! At Ex Fabula Storytelling Workshops, experienced storytelling coaches guide you through hands-on, small group exercises to help you find, structure and tell your personal stories – and strengthen community bonds along the way!

Many workshop participants have thrown their names in the hat after taking the workshop, and one was even selected Audience Favorite! Whether you hope to take the stage or just want to get better at sharing stories, this workshop will help you get there.

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
414-409-3501
