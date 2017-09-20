Exhibition Opening Party: Gerit Grimm's Fairytales

Event time: Saturday, October 7 | 2:00–5:00

Make it a mythical afternoon and view three new exhibitions Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In A Time Neither Now Nor Then, Romano Johnson: The Glitterati, and Dean Meeker: Myths and Masquerades. Meet artists Gerit Grimm and Romano Johnson while enjoying live music, light snacks, and a special Studio Saturday.

Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In A Time Neither Now Nor Then is on view from October 8, 2017 to January 14, 2018.

Price: MOWA’s membership philosophy focuses on building ongoing and meaningful relationships with visitors. With one visit to the museum, you are automatically a member for one full year. This means you can return again and again at no charge. Memberships begin at just $12 per person. Become a member today by visiting https://wisconsinart.org/support/membership.aspx