Event time: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

× The Haggerty Museum of Art announces a series of exhibitions exploring Native American culture and social justice. Public programs include a conversation between artist Jeffrey Gibson and Dr. Kay Wells, and a lecture by internationally renowned environmentalist and political activist Winona LaDuke.

× Exhibitions on View February 2 - May 21, 2017

Look How Far We’ve Come! Jeffrey Gibson

Contemporary artist Jeffrey Gibson (born 1972) is best known for sculptures and paintings that intermingle traditional Native American art with contemporary art and culture.

Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School

The richness and diversity of the Oglala Lakota culture will be celebrated in this exhibition drawn from the collection of The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Red Cloud Indian School is a private K-12 Catholic, Jesuit school—founded in 1888 at the request of Chief Red Cloud—serving Lakota Native American children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent

American artist and educator Corita Kent (1918-1986) used art as a tool for communicating messages of faith, activism, and social responsibility.