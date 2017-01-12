Exhibitions on View

Haggerty Museum of Art 13th & Clybourn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

 

Look How Far We’ve Come! Jeffrey Gibson

Contemporary artist Jeffrey Gibson (born 1972) is best known for sculptures and paintings that intermingle traditional Native American art with contemporary art and culture.

 

Lakota Voices:  Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School

The richness and diversity of the Oglala Lakota culture will be celebrated in this exhibition drawn from the collection of The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Red Cloud Indian School is a private K-12 Catholic, Jesuit school—founded in 1888 at the request of Chief Red Cloud—serving Lakota Native American children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

 

We Can Make It:  The Prints of Corita Kent

American artist and educator Corita Kent (1918-1986) used art as a tool for communicating messages of faith, activism, and social responsibility.

