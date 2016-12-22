Event time: 7:30pm Friday, January 13 7:30pm Saturday, January 14 2pm Sunday, January 15 7:30pm Friday, January 20 2pm Saturday, January 21 7:30pm Saturday, January 21 2pm Sunday, January 22 7pm Sunday, January 22 7pm Thursday, January 26 7:30pm Friday, January 27 2pm Saturday, January 28 7:30pm Saturday, January 28 2pm Sunday, January 29

Connie, Leona, Millie and Mary have played bridge together every week for 30 years. When Mary inconveniently dies, the three remaining friends keep the tradition going in the only logical way possible – stealing Mary’s urn. Chaos ensues in the comedy about lifelong friendships, the realities of loss, and how to live life to the fullest. Some adult humor may not be suitable for younger patrons.

“Exit Laughing” will run on weekends from Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 29 at the Racine Theatre Guild. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday, January 21 and Saturday, January 28 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. There will be two additional shows on Sunday, January 22 and Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

