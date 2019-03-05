EXPO MKE Monthly Meeting

Welford Sanders Enterprise Center 2821 N. Vel R. Philips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

At this month’s Ex Incarcerated People Organizing meeting, community organizer Alan Schultz will give a presentation on Columbia University Justice Lab's report on mass supervision in Wisconsin. The presentation will include people who have been affected by Wisconsin’s mass supervision system.

Info

Welford Sanders Enterprise Center 2821 N. Vel R. Philips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Activist
