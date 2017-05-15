Extension Cord Kick-Off Party w/Vandoliers & Driveway Thriftdwellers

Event time: 8pm

Extension Cord, a new music promotion and marketing company here in Milwaukee, is throwing a Kick-off Party at Club Garibaldi on Tuesday, May 30. The event will feature Dallas-Fort Worth’s Vandoliers on their national album-release tour and Wisconsin’s own Driveway Thriftdwellers. Rolling Stone describes the Vandoliers as “a six-piece cowpunk band that took punk and ska roots and dressed them up… for a jet-fueled take on the Texas two-step.”

Price: $10 at the door | Advance tickets: http://bit.ly/2pDQJm5