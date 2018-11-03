Extra Life Gaming Fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Extra Life has been raising money for area Children's Hospitals for 10 years. In that time, they have raised over $40 Million. Join FORGE as we throw a 12 hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

This free, family-friendly event offers something for everyone. Whether you are new to gaming, or a pro, love board games, or prefer RPGs, we've got games scheduled all day and night!

And there are prizes! Win games, tickets to Midwinter Gaming Convention and so much more!