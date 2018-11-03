Extra Life Gaming Fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
42 Ale House 3807 S. Packard Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53235
Extra Life has been raising money for area Children's Hospitals for 10 years. In that time, they have raised over $40 Million. Join FORGE as we throw a 12 hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
This free, family-friendly event offers something for everyone. Whether you are new to gaming, or a pro, love board games, or prefer RPGs, we've got games scheduled all day and night!
And there are prizes! Win games, tickets to Midwinter Gaming Convention and so much more!
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens