First Stage presents: The Miracle Worker

First Stage’s award-winning Young Company will perform William Gibson’s THE MIRACLE WORKER at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center as their final production of the 2018/19 season.This Tony Award-winning play tells the story of six-year-old Helen Keller who has been blind and deaf since infancy, trapping her in a silent world of darkness. Along comes Annie Sullivan, the young teacher who through determination, grit and love, is able to overcome immeasurable odds, and find the key to unlock Helen’s world. THE MIRACLE WORKER explores the essence of dignity, hope and how people can fulfill their true potential despite the most adverse of circumstances. Sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund.

THE MIRACLE WORKER runs May 10 – 19, 2019 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and twenty minutes, which includes two intermissions. Suggested for families and young people ages 12+.

Performances:

· Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, May 18 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m. – ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE

Ticket and information:Tickets are $14. Call (414) 267-2961 or online at www.firststage.org.