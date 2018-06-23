Faithless Followers single & music video release party w/Lotus Fankh and band, & DJ DRiPSweat

FEATURING

MS LOTUS FANKH + BAND

aaaaaand DJ DRiPSWEAT on the 1nes and 2wos

$5 AT THE DOOR

The Faithless Followers are gonna blast off June 23rd in honor of the release of their first single, Nowhere to Go. It'll all kick off with a screening of the GORGEOUS video shot by the consummate hands of one Cheston VanHuss of Effigy Media

Ms. Lotus Fankh will be there with FULL BAND. Prepare to be blown away by some of the most insanely incredible pipes this side of the solar system

Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers are gonna be playing spacey electro jams you WILL NOT hear at their release show later in the summer (Liam O'Brien's Faithless Followers - Nowhere To Go EP Release)

aaaaaaand DJ DRiPSweat is gonna put on the afterburners straight toward the center of the next galaxy and we're gonna dance until they kick us out or the floor caves in. Hopefully both.