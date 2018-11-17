Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez

With the release of her new album, Dance with Me, Alyssia Dominguez is bringing a new flair to country music by infusing a touch of her Hispanic roots. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in traditional Tejano music, Alyssia was always destined to be a musician.

