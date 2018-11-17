Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez

Google Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00

Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

With the release of her new album, Dance with Me, Alyssia Dominguez is bringing a new flair to country music by infusing a touch of her Hispanic roots. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in traditional Tejano music, Alyssia was always destined to be a musician.

We at Matty's welcome you to join us for a night of live music, have a beer, and enjoy your time with us. We hope to see you soon!

Info
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Live Music/Performance
4148273838
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Music: Alyssia Dominguez - 2018-11-17 20:00:00