Fall Music: Dean Richard

Dean Richard plays an energetic and danceable variety of classic rock and old soul music. He does music by artists such as Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, and the Blues Brothers; as well as Motown classics and Soul music, and also an occasional Country song. Dean is an experienced performer, songwriter, and musician, and a veteran of Milwaukee's Booze Brothers. Dean has recorded and produced three albums of his original songs, and has done several music videos.

Stop in to join us at Matty's Bar and Grille for a night of live music, have a couple of drinks, and let's have fun! We'll be seeing you soon