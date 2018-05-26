Falls Memorial Fest
Menomonee Falls Village Centre N88 W16712 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
The Village Centre of “Wisconsin’s largest village” is anchored at Appleton Avenue and Main Street. To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A car show, marketplace vendors and plein air painting competition are planned—along with food, beer and bands.
Info
