Falls Patio Players presents The Diary of Anne Frank, Adapted from Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, edited by Otto Frank. Winner of the 1956 Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, Critics Circle Award, and virtually every other coveted prize of the theatre. Very few plays have moved the Broadway critics to write such glowing notices, receiving the unanimous acclaim of all the top New York reviewers. The NY Herald-Tribune said, “Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett have fashioned a wonderfully sensitive and theatrically craftsmanlike narrative out of the real-life legacy left us by a spirited and straightforward Jewish girl…as bright and shining as a banner.” The NY Post called it “…a moving document on the stage.” The NY Daily News said, “There is so much beauty, warm humor, gentle pity…in THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK that it is difficult to imagine how this play could be contained in one set on one stage…this is a fine drama.”

Shows are on February 2-3, 9-10 at 7:30 pm & Feb. 4-11 at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 for Adults/ $13 Seniors & Students and can be purchased on line at fallspatioplayers.com or call the 24 info line at 262-255-8372. There is handicapped entrance at the rear theater doors and it would be a great way to check out the newly renovated North Middle School Auditorium, N88 W16750 Garfield Drive. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.