Family Friendly Trainfest

What is Trainfest?

America's LARGEST Operating Model Railroad Show takes place annually only in Milwaukee. Trainfest is a grand exploration of the model railroading hobby featuring amazingly detailed running model railroads of all sizes. Trainfest brings together manufacturers, retailers, railroad clubs, and individuals from across North America and beyond to bring model railroading to life. This event appeals every generation of train enthusiast. Each November, visitors spend hours exploring and learning about railroads, attending clinics and demonstrations, viewing the latest train products, and having fun with railroading.

Who attends? More than 17,000 railroad enthusiasts and families who like trains

When? Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214

Who Exhibits?

 70 operating model railroads depicting cities, towns, and railroad lines throughout the US

 120 hobby dealers and manufacturers with selected experts demonstrating latest model train technology from controls and sound equipment to landscape and building design

 10 historical groups prepared to share knowledge, images, and references on railroad industry

For the Kids

 Kids Only Make ‘n Take model station

 Kids LEGO® brick build and train table play areas

 Kids can run model trains throughout the show

 Train rides

 Junior Engineer Program

What makes Trainfest 2018 special?

 An innovative snap-together train from Japan that students can code will be offered in a new Build and Run area.

 The Celebrate-a-Railroad Program will feature Great Northern Railway with a 32-panel, museum quality, historical photo display detailing the history of the Line.

 Vendor games and new products.

 Trainfest provides kids of all ages a creative outlet and an understanding of the passion and detailed craftsmanship of the model railroading hobby.

 An active learning opportunity—modelers demonstrate how to get started in the hobby, creating scenery, building railroad structures and creating realistic looking model railroads.

 New this year, Trainfest will offer free admission to youth groups in exchange for a few hours of volunteering.

Admission Information:

Adults (13 and Up) Kids (4-12)

1 Day Admission 1 Day Admission

$12 in advance; $15 at the door $2 in advance; $5 at the door

2 Day Admission 2 Day Admission $17 advance; not available at the door $3 advance; $not available at the door

NMRA Members Military/Veterans with ID

1 Day Admission $7.50 (only available at the door)

$10 in advance; $15 at the door

2-Day Admission Children (3 & under)

$15 in advance; not available at the door FREE; must be accompanied by an adult

Fact Sheet