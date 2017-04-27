Family Night Out: Skits, Strolls, and Songs (register by May 18)
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6-8pm
Family Night Out: Skits, Strolls, and Songs
Enjoy an evening of skits performed by costumed characters, a guided nature walk, and songs around the campfire. Some light snacks will be provided. Space is limited. This program is recommended for families with kids ages 4-8 years old. Registration is required by May 18 at 5pm.
Date and Time
Saturday, May 20th
6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
414-964-8505
Price
For families with kids ages 4-8 years old | $5 (Nonmembers: $10) | Kids under 2 yrs old are free | Registration required by May 18th at 5pm