Family Night Out: Skits, Strolls, and Songs (register by May 18)

Event time: 6-8pm

Family Night Out: Skits, Strolls, and Songs

Enjoy an evening of skits performed by costumed characters, a guided nature walk, and songs around the campfire. Some light snacks will be provided. Space is limited. This program is recommended for families with kids ages 4-8 years old. Registration is required by May 18 at 5pm.

Date and Time

Saturday, May 20th

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

Price

For families with kids ages 4-8 years old | $5 (Nonmembers: $10) | Kids under 2 yrs old are free | Registration required by May 18th at 5pm