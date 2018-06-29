Family Series: Fun with Shakespeare
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
Friday, June 29
- Workshop: 5:30PM
- Play: 7:00PM ~ “Twelfth Night”
Workshop & play are FREE
Summit Players workshops are focused on Shakespeare’s use of nature in his plays and general theatre practices. They play games, work with text, and explore the natural world through the lens of Shakespeare’s words. Members of the company work with the the kids (and fun adults), spending time learning about how fun Shakespeare can be, and trying to alleviate any “iambic pentajitters.” The workshops are approximately 45 minutes long, and presented prior to each performance.
Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.