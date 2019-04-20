Farming, Food Equity and Social Justice Event

Milwaukee environmental leaders invite you to a conversation with Alice Waters (of Chez Panisse Restaurant in Berkeley Ca.), Ron Finley (Food Equity Activist) and Will Allen (Milwaukee Hydroponic Urban Farmer) . Join these 3 world-renowned food activists on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. for a community conversation on farming, food equity and social justice. The event is presented by Groundwork Milwaukee, in partnership with Civic Leadership Center, Fondy Food Center, NŌ Studios and Slow Food WISE.

Discussion followed by ticketed reception with food provided by Milwaukee local farm-to-table chefs and restaurants, More information and tickets at :

https://nostudios.regfox.com/the-transformative-power-of-growing-cooking-and-sharing-food