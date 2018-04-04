Featured Artist Exhibit - Bobby Childers, Missy Isely-Poltrock and Rebecca Power

April 4 - April 29

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Photographer Rebecca Power and Jeweler Bobby Childers and Mixed Media Artist Missy Isely-Poltrock. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases Jewelry Artist, Bobby Childers who is always exploring new ways to make art. Mixed Media Artist, Missy Isely-Poltrock loves art for how it connects us, and repairs our souls. Photographer Rebecca Power strives to create images that are seeing poems – images that touch inner chords of knowing that may or may not be consciously connected. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, April 14 from 6-9pm.