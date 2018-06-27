Featured Artist Exhibit- Diana Becker, Sandra Nowicki and Beth Tivol

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Diana Becker - Acrylic Artist, Sandra Nowicki - Painter and Sculpture, Beth Tivol - Jewelry Artist. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the unique work of Diana Becker who’s goal is to create beauty for the viewer and herself. Sandra Nowicki is always striving to learn new materials and techniques to widen her artistic horizons. Beth Tivol’s work is made using natural gemstones and sterling silver. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, June 9 from 6-9pm.