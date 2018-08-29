Featured Artist Exhibit - Melody Bigalke, James Block and Mary Mollerskov

August 29 - September 23, 2018

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Melody Bigalke - Mixed Media Artist, Mary Mollerskov - Photographer, James Block - Watercolor Artist. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the work of Melody Bigalke a multi-media artist that brings something unique to ceramics, print-making, jewelry and her distinctive gourds. James Block is compelled to feed the embers of images of his imagination and express these emotions in his watercolors. Nature and architecture provide inspiration for composition in what Mary Mollerskov tries to capture. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, September 8 from 6-9pm.