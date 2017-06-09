Featured Artist Exhibit-Phyllis Boateng, Ann Levin and Robert Marcella

Event time: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11am - 6pm, Thursday 11am - 8pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Robert Marcella, Ann Levin, and Phyllis Boateng,. The Brick Gallery located inside the Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. Journey through Wisconsin with the art of Robert Marcella, Ann Levin draws her inspiration for her sculptures from the love of animals, Phyllis Boating is inspired by the MasterArtist and Creator that is in all of us. Join us for the opening reception on Saturday May 13, 2017 from 6-9pm.

Price: Free Event