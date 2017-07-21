Featured Artist Exhibit

Event time: Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 11am-6pm, Friday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of painters Lynn Johnston and Kristin Kornkven and the creative pottery of Betsy Davis. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the unique work of Lynn Johnston which is influenced by archaeology, ethnography and nature. Kristin Kornkven draws her inspiration from people and her time in nature. Betsy Davis is influenced by many creative outlets including sculpture and painting. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, August 12 from 6-9pm.

Price: Free