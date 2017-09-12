Event time: Sundays 11am-4pm Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11am-6pm Thursday 11am-8pm Monday and Tuesday Closed

Featured Artist Exhibit- Morgan Adams, Beth Dary and Kathy Knutell

September 27 - October 22

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of painters Morgan Adams and Kathy Knutell and fiber artist Beth Dary. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases the unique work of Beth Dary who incorporates literature, music and people into her work by using phrases, colors or texture. Morgan Adams draws her inspiration from her fascination with wildlife and the awe and wonder of being “wild”. Kathy Knutell’s creative spirit is moved by the peaceful relaxing feeling and colors of nature’s beauty. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday,October 14 from 6-9pm.

Price: Free